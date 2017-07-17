Activist Proxy Fight Puts Focus on P&G's Cost-Cutting Effort

Over the years when Procter & Gamble wasn't able to sell more Tide or Pampers, the company could at least point to one clear success: a sweeping, $10 billion cost-cutting plan executed ahead of schedule.

Netflix Rises on Strong Subscriber Growth

Netflix blew through its estimate for subscriber growth in the second quarter, adding 5.2 million users, as the streaming giant showed it is thriving in a hotly-competitive market for internet television.

A New Generation Is Poised to Take Control of KKR

KKR put two executives in line to take over one day for Henry Kravis and George Roberts, the private-equity pioneers atop one of the biggest brands in finance.

Tesla Names James Murdoch and Linda Johnson Rice to Board

Tesla, which has faced criticism from its investors about a lack of independent directors, named 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch and Ebony Media CEO Linda Johnson Rice to its board.

India's Mahindra Doubling U.S. Investment Over Five Years

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. plans to double its bets in the U.S. over the next five years, spending $1 billion in an effort to strengthen the Indian company's brand as President Donald Trump pressures companies foreign and domestic to steer investments toward America.

BNY Mellon Names Former Visa Executive Scharf as CEO

Charles Scharf is returning to Wall Street as the new chief executive of Bank of New York Mellon Corp., placing a retail banking veteran in charge of a firm that safeguards trillions of dollars for big institutions.

BNP Paribas Fined by Fed Over Currency Manipulation

French bank BNP Paribas agreed to pay $246 million to the U.S. Federal Reserve to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.

BlackRock's Earnings Rise On Stronger Inflows

BlackRock pulled in another $103.6 billion in the second quarter, further solidifying the largest trend in asset management where billions keep flooding into lower-cost funds, often at the cost of money run by human stock and bond pickers.

Deutsche Bank's Head of 'Know Your Customer' Controls to Leave

Deutsche Bank's global head of "know your customer" anti-financial-crime processes, Edward Maguire, is leaving the bank at the end of this month, according to a mid-June internal memo that was confirmed by a bank spokeswoman.

Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' Gets Entangled in Visual-Effects Lawsuit

A lawsuit against Disney has roped the company into a legal dispute over rights to a visual-effects technology, potentially threatening its ability to profit from the top-grossing movie so far this year.

