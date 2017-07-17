Activist Proxy Fight Puts Focus on P&G's Cost-Cutting Effort

Over the years when Procter & Gamble wasn't able to sell more Tide or Pampers, the company could at least point to one clear success: a sweeping, $10 billion cost-cutting plan executed ahead of schedule.

A New Generation Is Poised to Take Control of KKR

KKR promoted two senior executives to run its day-to-day operations, a step in planning for the succession of Henry Kravis and George Roberts, who co-founded the private-equity pioneer in 1976.

India's Mahindra Doubling U.S. Investment Over Five Years

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. plans to double its bets in the U.S. over the next five years, spending $1 billion in an effort to strengthen the Indian company's brand as President Donald Trump pressures companies foreign and domestic to steer investments toward America.

BNY Mellon Names Former Visa Executive Scharf CEO

Bank of New York Mellon named former Visa and J.P. Morgan Chase executive Charles Scharf as its chairman and CEO, as the trust bank looks to jump-start growth and embrace the technological changes sweeping through the financial-services industry.

BlackRock's Earnings Rise On Stronger Inflows

BlackRock pulled in another $103.6 billion in the second quarter, further solidifying the largest trend in asset management where billions keep flooding into lower-cost funds, often at the cost of money run by human stock and bond pickers.

China Blocks Big Banks From Lending to Dalian Wanda

The Chinese government is putting the brakes on Dalian Wanda's overseas acquisitions, clouding the company's ambitions to become a global entertainment powerhouse.

Church & Dwight to Buy Water Pik

Church & Dwight said Monday it will buy Water Pik for $1 billion in cash from private-equity firm MidOcean Partners.

Washington Cos. to Buy Dominion Diamond

Canadian mining company Dominion Diamond said Monday that it agreed to be acquired for $1.15 billion after a monthslong standoff with Montana-based Washington Cos.

Judge Narrows Scope of Pay Data Google Has to Turn Over

Google won't need to turn over an entire set of employee compensation data to federal auditors, dealing a setback to the Department of Labor's effort to prove the internet giant is underpaying women.

FedEx Struggles to Bounce Back From Cyberattack

Customers waiting for packages abroad are experiencing significant delays as FedEx continues to reel from the effects of a June 27 cyberattack.

July 17, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)