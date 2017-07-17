Materials Shares Strong After Chinese Data - Materials Roundup

Shares of commodities producers ticked up after robust economic data from China. Copper futures hit a four-month high after China reported growth in gross-domestic product and industrial production that surpassed economists' expectations. Canadian mining company Dominion Diamond agreed to be acquired for $1.15 billion by American rival Washington Cos., concluding a monthslong standoff over the bid.
