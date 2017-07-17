How to Find the Right Resume-Writing Service for You

Selecting the right resume-writing service involves more than finding someone who can string together a few sentences. You need someone who can effectively summarize your attributes, experience, and knowledge in a format that flows while making you stand out from other applicants.

Continue Reading Below

If you're in need of a resume-writing service, keep the following criteria in mind:

1. Experience Counts

Rather than relying on a single person who has limited firsthand recruiting experience, look for professional resume-writing services that boast concrete experience across a broad range of industries. Because the team members have worked closely with a variety of hiring managers and human resources personnel, widely experienced resume-writing services can more effectively put together resumes that capture employers' attention.

2. Consultations, Not Forms

Many resume-writing services will ask you to fill out lengthy forms so they can use the details to craft a strong resume. However, the best services will pair these forms with extensive conversation and consultation, either in person or via Skype or a similar platform. This approach results in a customized resume that reflects who you are, what you have to offer, and why you are the best choice for the job.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

3. Timely Delivery

We've all had the experience – or at least heard about it: You find a posting for your dream job, but the vacancy is filled before you have a chance to put your application together. When it comes to nailing a job, timeliness is always a crucial factor. Look for a professional resume-writing service that can turn your resume around in a matter of days, not weeks.

4. A Team Effort

Working with a team of resume writers, rather than one writer, ensures your resume gets the customization it deserves. The team effort also means the resume is scrutinized from multiple perspective, making it less likely the final product will contain any errors or weaknesses.

5. Get a Guarantee

Some sort of guarantee is pretty standard for resume-writing services, but if you dig into the fine print, you'll usually find that these guarantees are designed to protect the resume writer, not you. A resume-writing service that is confident in its ability needs no such fine print. Look for a company that offers a simple guarantee with actionable steps, such as a "free rewrite of your resume if you don't receive a request for an interview within 60 days."

–

Your resume is your introduction to a potential employer. As such, it should be trusted to a proven, professional resume-writing service. Finding the right service can be difficult, but it might just be the best investment you make this year.

Keith Wolf is the managing director of Murray Resources.