Housing Starts, Building Permits Expected to Rise -- Data Week Ahead Update

Features Dow Jones Newswires

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Tuesday 0830 Import Prices Jun -0.3% (10) -0.3%

1000 Housing Mkt Index Jul 68 (13) 67

Wednesday 0830 Housing Starts Jun 1.16M (20) 1.09M

-- percent change Jun +6.4% -5.5%

0830 Building Permits Jun 1.20M (12) 1.17M

-- percent change Jun +2.6% -4.9%

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jul 15 243K (14) 247K

0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Jul 20.0 (11) 27.6

1000 Leading Index Jun +0.4% (12) +0.3%

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

