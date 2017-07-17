Housing Starts, Building Permits Expected to Rise -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Continue Reading Below
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0830 Import Prices Jun -0.3% (10) -0.3%
1000 Housing Mkt Index Jul 68 (13) 67
Wednesday 0830 Housing Starts Jun 1.16M (20) 1.09M
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
-- percent change Jun +6.4% -5.5%
0830 Building Permits Jun 1.20M (12) 1.17M
-- percent change Jun +2.6% -4.9%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jul 15 243K (14) 247K
0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Jul 20.0 (11) 27.6
1000 Leading Index Jun +0.4% (12) +0.3%
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Kristin Blakeslee at dataweekahead@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 17, 2017 14:09 ET (18:09 GMT)