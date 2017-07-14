WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Jul 14

SINGAPORE, A MODEL OF ORDERLY RULE, IS JOLTED BY A BITTER FAMILY FEUD

A property battle among children of the city-state's late founding father Lee Kuan Yew has burst into public view, drawing government attention and allegations of impropriety.

AFTER LIU XIAOBO'S DEATH, CHINESE DEMOCRACY DREAM FIGHTS FOR SURVIVAL

The death of Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo leaves China's democracy movement at its weakest in a generation as the Communist Party tightens its grip on Chinese society.

TURKEY MARKS COUP ANNIVERSARY AS DIVISIONS REMAIN

Turkish authorities are embarking on a weekend of national events commemorating the first anniversary of the July 15 attempted coup, which are aimed at bolstering unity and democracy but appear to be reinforcing deep political divisions.

ISRAELI POLICE OFFICERS SHOT DEAD IN JERUSALEM TEMPLE MOUNT ATTACK

Gunmen killed two police officers outside the entrance to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, Israeli police said, shattering a period of relative calm in the city.

HONG KONG COURT DISQUALIFIES FOUR OPPOSITION LAWMAKERS

Four pro-democracy lawmakers were disqualified from office after a court ruled they failed to properly execute their oaths, dealing a blow to the Hong Kong movement opposed to Beijing's tightening grip.

STRONG EUROZONE GROWTH SHOWS PAYOFF OF ECB STIMULUS

As the European Central Bank moves toward phasing out its stimulus, evidence of a robust eurozone economy is emerging to suggest the program has achieved its aim.

TRUMP APPEARS ENTHRALLED BY PARIS MILITARY PARADE

President Donald Trump reveled in the spectacle of tanks, military aircraft and men and women in uniform marching down the Champs-Élysées at a ceremony that served to mark the end of his visit to America's oldest ally.

BENEATH HELSINKI, FINNS PREPARE FOR RUSSIAN THREAT

As Moscow plans its biggest military exercise in years, its neighbor Finland is developing a subterranean city beneath Helsinki that forms a crucial line of defense for the capital.

