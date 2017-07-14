What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (July 14, 2017).

Vanguard named Tim Buckley, the firm's chief investment officer, to succeed F. William McNabb as CEO of the world's second-largest asset manager.

Uber, in a retreat, is combining its Russian operations with Yandex.Taxi, the most popular ride-hailing service in that country.

Clients of Einhorn's Greenlight Capital withdrew more than $400 million from the fund at midyear.

Manulife is exploring a possible IPO or spinoff of the Canadian insurer's John Hancock unit.

Yellen said a strong labor market and rising import prices supported her expectation that soft inflation would prove transitory.

Draghi is expected to signal the ECB's growing confidence in the eurozone economy at the Fed's Jackson Hole conference.

Roku is preparing an IPO that the maker of streaming-media devices expects to launch before year-end.

Beleaguered retail shares are being stalked by traders, fueling a surge in volume and sharp price swings.

The U.K.'s FCA is weighing a plan that would ease listing rules for state-owned firms ahead of Aramco's IPO.

AstraZeneca shares fell after a media report fueled speculation on whether CEO Soriot is leaving for Teva.

The Dow industrials inched up to their 24th record of the year, closing 20.95 points higher at 21553.09.

