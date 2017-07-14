Utilities Rise After Soft Inflation Data -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators rose after soft inflation data opened the door to a possible pause in interest-rate hikes.

With consumer prices rising, on average, a mere 0.2% in June, investors were mindful of Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen's comments about the central bank's plans being subject to change, if soft inflation persisted. A lower-interest rate outlook could revive demand for utility stocks, which often move in tandem with bonds.

