USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 14

Features Dow Jones Newswires

GX_GR110

Springfield, IL Fri, Jul 14, 2017 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News

Chicago Terminal Grain Report

To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The

following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,

Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.

Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change

SRW Wheat 4.9075-5.0075 30 Days DN 1 -20U to -10U UNCH

Soybeans 9.5700-9.5900 Spot UP 13.5 -32Q to -30Q UNCH

Soybeans 9.5700-9.5900 15-30 Days UP 13.5 -32Q to -30Q UNCH

Terminal Elevator Bids

Corn 3.4125-3.5625 Spot UP 6.5 -35U to -20U UNCH

Corn 3.4125-3.5625 15-30 Days UP 6.5 -35U to -20U UNCH

Processor Bids

Corn 3.5125-3.6925 Spot UP 6.5 -25U to -7U UNCH

Corn 3.5125-3.6925 15-30 Days UP 6.5 -25U to -7U UNCH

Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days

Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow

Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,

K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Monthly Prices for: June 2017

SRW Wheat 4.4063

Processor Corn (Spot) 3.7199

Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.4338

Soybeans (Spot) 8.9734

Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL

David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov

In state only toll free 888-458-4787

www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt

www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage

1425C dh

