Telecoms Shares Higher on Deal Intrigue - Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies rose amid deal intrigue. Sprint shares rose after The Wall Street Journal reported that Chairman Masayoshi Son has engaged Warren Buffett and cable mogul John Malone in discussions about participating in an investment in the wireless company. It's the latest deal intrigue for Sprint, which has also been linked to Charter Communications -- a company partly controlled by Mr. Malone -- Comcast and T-Mobile US.
July 14, 2017 16:48 ET (20:48 GMT)