Singapore's GLP Gets $11.6 Billion Offer From Chinese Group

A Chinese-backed consortium made an offer for one of the world's largest warehousing companies, Global Logistic Properties Ltd., in a deal that will value the Singapore-listed firm at about 16 billion Singapore dollars (US$11.6 billion).

The consortium, which includes GLP's chief executive as well as Chinese investors Hillhouse Capital Group and Hopu Investment Management Co., will pay 3.38 Singapore dollars a share for the warehousing firm, GLP said in a statement Friday.

The group was chosen by GLP's board over several other potential investors including Warburg Pincus LLC and Blackstone Group LP, which both sought to bid for GLP.

The offer was more than 25% higher than GLP's last traded price of S$2.70 a share before the stock was halted Thursday morning. GLP shares have risen sharply since the beginning of the year, when its largest shareholder, Singapore sovereign-wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd., said it asked for a strategic review of GLP's options.

GIC, which owns 37% of GLP, has committed to vote in favor of the deal, GLP said in a statement. According to the Singapore Exchange's rules, a company which takes more than a 30% stake in a listed firm must make an offer for the whole company.

In a statement, Global Logistic Properties Chairman Seek Ngee Huat said the company chose the Chinese-backed consortium because it believed the offer was "compelling and value-enhancing for all shareholders."

The company said the deal will also require approval from shareholders and the Singapore courts to proceed.

GLP is a major player in the booming business of storing and moving goods from suppliers to consumers. It manages nearly US$40 billion in logistics assets--a bit more than half the amount that No. 1 warehouse owner Prologis Inc. of the U.S. does. GLP says it is the biggest owner of warehouses in many of the world's most important markets, including China, Japan and Brazil. It is the second largest in the U.S. after Prologis.

Write to Jake Maxwell Watts at jake.watts@wsj.com

July 14, 2017 02:37 ET (06:37 GMT)