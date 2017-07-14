Fed's Evans: Uncertainty Over More Rate Increases This Year

Continue Reading Below

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said "it remains to be seen" if the Fed would stay on its expected path of raising interest rates one more time this year.

Stocks Reach Toward Record Highs

U.S. stocks reached toward record highs Friday, while bond yields and the dollar fell following weak data on retail sales and inflation.

Consumer Prices Unchanged in June

The consumer-price index, which measures what Americans pay for everything from ice cream to eye-doctor visits, was unchanged in June from the prior month, the Labor Department said Friday.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Retail Sales Fell 0.2% in June

Spending at U.S. retailers declined in June for the second straight month. It was the first back-to-back sales drop since July and August 2016.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Gauge Drops in July

A measure of U.S. consumer sentiment dropped in July for the second straight month, as consumers appear to be losing faith that changes in Washington will swiftly rejuvenate the slow growth rates in the U.S. economy.

Fed's Kaplan Wants Balance-Sheet Reduction to Start Soon

The president of the Dallas Federal Reserve, Robert Kaplan, said Friday that he thinks the Fed should begin reducing its balance sheet "very soon," possibly as early as September.

Banks Get a Wake-Up Call

J.P. Morgan's downgraded expectations, delivered on a busy day when Citigroup and Wells Fargo also reported quarterly results, serves as a warning for a sector that has rallied strongly in recent weeks.

Strong Eurozone Growth Shows Payoff of ECB Stimulus

As the European Central Bank moves toward phasing out its stimulus, evidence of a robust eurozone economy is emerging to suggest the program has achieved its aim.

China Changes GDP Recipe in First Revision Since 2002

Three days before the release of second-quarter GDP, Beijing unveiled revisions to the way it measures the size of its economy, in what it says is an effort to better align its data with international standards.

China-Led Infrastructure Bank Secures AAA Rating from Fitch

Beijing-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank secured an AAA rating by Fitch, after receiving the same rating from Moody's Investors Service at the end of June.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 14, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)