Consumer Prices Unchanged in June

The consumer-price index, which measures what Americans pay for everything from ice cream to eye-doctor visits, was unchanged in June from the prior month, the Labor Department said Friday.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Gauge Drops in July

A measure of U.S. consumer sentiment dropped in July for the second straight month, as consumers appear to be losing faith that changes in Washington will swiftly rejuvenate the slow growth rates in the U.S. economy.

U.S. Retail Sales Fell 0.2% in June

Spending at U.S. retailers declined in June for the second straight month. It was the first back-to-back sales drop since July and August 2016.

Stocks Pause Following Weak U.S. Data

U.S. stocks paused near record highs Friday and bond yields ticked lower following weak data on retail sales and inflation.

Fed's Kaplan Wants Balance-Sheet Reduction to Start Soon

The president of the Dallas Federal Reserve, Robert Kaplan, said Friday that he thinks the Fed should begin reducing its balance sheet "very soon," possibly as early as September.

Banks Get a Wake-Up Call

J.P. Morgan's downgraded expectations, delivered on a busy day when Citigroup and Wells Fargo also reported quarterly results, serves as a warning for a sector that has rallied strongly in recent weeks.

Nasdaq Urges Central Clearing of Treasury Trading

Exchange operator Nasdaq told lawmakers that systemic risk in the $13.9 trillion U.S. Treasury market would be reduced by requiring trades be guaranteed by clearinghouses.

U.S. Industrial Production Rises

U.S. industrial output rose steadily in June, as a rebound in oil exploration and coal mining boosted economic growth.

China Changes GDP Recipe in First Revision Since 2002

Three days before the release of second-quarter GDP, Beijing unveiled revisions to the way it measures the size of its economy, in what it says is an effort to better align its data with international standards.

Oil Prices on Track for Fifth Day of Gains

Oil prices ticked higher as the U.S. dollar weakened and investors focused on signs of an easing supply overhang.

