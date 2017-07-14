Consumer Prices Unchanged in June

The consumer-price index, which measures what Americans pay for everything from ice cream to eye-doctor visits, was unchanged in June from the prior month, the Labor Department said Friday.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Gauge Drops in July

A measure of U.S. consumer sentiment dropped in July for the second straight month, as consumers appear to be losing faith that changes in Washington will swiftly rejuvenate the slow growth rates in the U.S. economy.

U.S. Retail Sales Fell 0.2% in June

Spending at U.S. retailers declined in June for the second straight month. It was the first back-to-back sales drop since July and August 2016.

Stocks Pause Following Weak U.S. Data

U.S. stocks paused near record highs Friday and bond yields ticked lower following weak data on retail sales and inflation.

U.S. Industrial Production Rises

U.S. industrial output rose steadily in June, as a rebound in oil exploration and coal mining boosted economic growth.

China Changes GDP Recipe in First Revision Since 2002

Three days before the release of second-quarter GDP, Beijing unveiled revisions to the way it measures the size of its economy, in what it says is an effort to better align its data with international standards.

Oil Struggles on Concerns About Too Much Supply

Oil prices were flat on Friday, as concerns over supply continue to outweigh the more positive news on demand

Fed's Kaplan: Some Inflation Weakness 'Transitory'

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said weak inflation has several drivers. Some of the weakness is "transitory," but some likely owes to increased global business competition.

Economists Place One-in-Five Odds on Trump Reappointing Yellen

Economists place long odds on President Donald Trump nominating Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen to a second term, but have little consensus on who might take her place.

U.S. Business Inventories Up 0.3% in May

U.S. business inventories rose 0.3% in May to a seasonally adjusted $1.860 trillion, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed had forecast a 0.3% gain.

