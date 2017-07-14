Metals: Gold Prices Rise on U.S. Inflation Data

Gold prices rose Friday, after weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data eroded the case for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in coming months.

Continue Reading Below

Gold for August delivery was recently up 1% at $1,229.80 a troy ounce on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange.

The consumer-price index was unchanged in June from the prior month, the Labor Department said Friday. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected overall prices to advance 0.1% on the month.

Investors have been using U.S. data to gauge whether the economy is strong enough to bear a third interest-rate increase this year. Expectations that rates will stay low tend to boost gold, which struggles to compete with yield-bearing investments when borrowing costs rise.

"If the Fed is data dependent, they have yet to see the data for another rate increase," said Ira Epstein, a strategist at the Linn Group. "This is good for gold."

In base metals, copper for September delivery rose 0.7% to $2.6805 a pound.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Write to Ira Iosebashvili at ira.iosebashvili@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 14, 2017 10:08 ET (14:08 GMT)