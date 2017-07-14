Materials Shares Rise on Dollar - Materials Roundup

Shares of commodities producers rose as the dollar weakened in the wake of inflation data. The consumer-price index, based on a varied basket of consumer goods and services, was unchanged in June from the prior month, the Labor Department said Friday. Excluding the often-volatile categories of food and energy, so-called core prices rose 0.1%. That bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve would pause in its rate-hiking cycle, as Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen had hinted that inflation was a critical factor in those plans. Gold futures, which are particularly responsive to moves in the dollar, closed at their highest level of the month.
Continue Reading Below
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 14, 2017 16:21 ET (20:21 GMT)