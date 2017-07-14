Industrials Climb On Production Data - Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies rose after relatively strong data. Industrial output grew 0.4% in June from May, the Federal Reserve said. An investor in Arconic, the aluminum plate maker spun off from Alcoa, is accusing the company of deceiving shareholders by failing to disclose the risks connected to panels that investigators say contributed to the spread of a deadly fire last month in a London apartment tower.
