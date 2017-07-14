Housing Starts, Building Permits Expected to Rise -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Continue Reading Below
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Monday 0830 NY Fed Empire St Mfg Svy Jul 15.0 (5) 19.8
Tuesday 0830 Import Prices Jun -0.2% (5) -0.3%
1000 Housing Mkt Index Jul 67 (7) 67
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Wednesday 0830 Housing Starts Jun 1.15M (11) 1.09M
-- percent change Jun +5.5% -5.5%
0830 Building Permits Jun 1.19M (6) 1.17M
-- percent change Jun +1.7% -4.9%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jul 15 244K (8) 247K
0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Jul 20.0 (5) 27.6
1000 Leading Index Jun +0.4% (6) +0.3%
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 14, 2017 14:12 ET (18:12 GMT)