House Approves Defense Policy Measure; Senate Action Still Needed

The U.S. House passed its version of an annual defense-policy bill on Friday, touting the measure's bipartisan backing and its increased spending for the military, but the measure faces hurdles before becoming law.

The bill's $696 billion price tag exceeds current spending caps which, as enacted in 2011, limit military spending for the year to $549 billion.

The suggested budget also surpasses President Donald Trump's defense budget request.

The House needs a matching appropriations bill and the Senate's stamp of approval to pass the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA. Senate leaders said they would take up the issue before next month's summer recess.

"I understand there are several steps to go, and we'll take them step by step," said House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mac Thornberry (R., Texas).

The authorization act, which lays out 2018's military policy and budget, greenlights increased pay for troops and calls for more ships, aircraft and military members.

