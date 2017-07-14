China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, July 14 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 1,124,412 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jul-17 - - - 12,910 12,910 0 0 86
Aug-17 13,210 13,210 12,970 13,030 13,080 -50 8 76
Sep-17 13,270 13,495 13,010 13,240 13,200 40 902,542 503,488
Oct-17 13,505 13,545 13,180 13,240 13,265 -25 248 150
Nov-17 13,345 13,515 13,080 13,305 13,260 45 2,016 8,368
Jan-18 15,305 15,470 15,050 15,235 15,185 50 215,730 128,984
Mar-18 15,355 15,585 15,255 15,395 15,280 115 10 112
Apr-18 - - - 15,205 15,205 0 0 76
May-18 15,375 15,580 15,130 15,335 15,250 85 3,858 13,652
Jun-18 - - - 15,225 15,225 0 0 30
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 14, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)