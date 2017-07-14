On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Friday, July 14 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 1,124,412 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Jul-17 - - - 12,910 12,910 0 0 86

Aug-17 13,210 13,210 12,970 13,030 13,080 -50 8 76

Sep-17 13,270 13,495 13,010 13,240 13,200 40 902,542 503,488

Oct-17 13,505 13,545 13,180 13,240 13,265 -25 248 150

Nov-17 13,345 13,515 13,080 13,305 13,260 45 2,016 8,368

Jan-18 15,305 15,470 15,050 15,235 15,185 50 215,730 128,984

Mar-18 15,355 15,585 15,255 15,395 15,280 115 10 112

Apr-18 - - - 15,205 15,205 0 0 76

May-18 15,375 15,580 15,130 15,335 15,250 85 3,858 13,652

Jun-18 - - - 15,225 15,225 0 0 30

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

July 14, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)