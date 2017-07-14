On Our Radar

Athenahealth CFO Karl Stubelis Resigns

By Justina Vasquez Features Dow Jones Newswires

Athenahealth Inc. chief financial officer Karl Stubelis is resigning from his post next week, less than two months after an activist investor disclosed a stake in the company.

Athenahealth said Friday that Mr. Stubelis is leaving the company July 21, one day after the company is scheduled to report its second-quarter earnings, to pursue other opportunities.

Board of directors chairman John Kane will serve as interim CFO. The firm has retained DHR International to find a permanent finance chief.

In May, hedge fund Elliott Management Corp. reported in a securities filing that it had exposure to 9.2% of Athenahealth's common stock, and wanted to engage the company's board on "numerous operational and strategic opportunities to maximize shareholder value."

The company, which provides network-enabled services for hospital and ambulatory clients, also reaffirmed its full-year revenue and earnings guidance Friday. It expects to generate between $1.21 billion and $1.25 billion in revenue and operating income between $36 million and $46 million.

Athenahealth shares are up 2.2% to $142.75 in morning trading.

