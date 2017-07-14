Athenahealth CFO Karl Stubelis Resigns

Athenahealth Inc. chief financial officer Karl Stubelis is resigning from his post next week, less than two months after an activist investor disclosed a stake in the company.

Athenahealth said Friday that Mr. Stubelis is leaving the company July 21, one day after the company is scheduled to report its second-quarter earnings, to pursue other opportunities.

Board of directors chairman John Kane will serve as interim CFO. The firm has retained DHR International to find a permanent finance chief.

In May, hedge fund Elliott Management Corp. reported in a securities filing that it had exposure to 9.2% of Athenahealth's common stock, and wanted to engage the company's board on "numerous operational and strategic opportunities to maximize shareholder value."

The company, which provides network-enabled services for hospital and ambulatory clients, also reaffirmed its full-year revenue and earnings guidance Friday. It expects to generate between $1.21 billion and $1.25 billion in revenue and operating income between $36 million and $46 million.

Athenahealth shares are up 2.2% to $142.75 in morning trading.

Write to Justina Vasquez at justina.vasquez@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 14, 2017 10:59 ET (14:59 GMT)