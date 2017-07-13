South African Miner Harmony to Exceed FY17 Gold Production Target

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (HAR.JO) said Thursday it will exceed its fiscal 2017 gold production target by 3.6%.

Continue Reading Below

The South African mining company said gold production for the year ended June 30, is expected to be 1.088 million ounces, compared with the production guidance of 1.05 million ounces.

"We will continue to focus on increasing cash margins through safe, predictable and profitable production," Chief Executive Peter Steenkamp said.

Harmony is expected to announce its full-year results on Aug. 17.

-Write to Razak Musah Baba at razak.baba@wsj.com; Twitter: @Raztweet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

July 13, 2017 05:29 ET (09:29 GMT)