Oil Prices Drop After Production Increase

Crude futures prices fell Thursday as increased global oil production overshadowed news of declining inventories and a prediction of higher global demand.

Oil was hit as investors continued to digest news from Wednesday of increased production. While U.S. oil inventories logged their 11th decline in 13 weeks, and the largest since September, daily average output was nearly 9.4 million barrels, the highest figure for a week in two years. Libyan and Nigerian oil production is also increasing, adding to the bearish mood.

Prices "are likely to remain at the lower end of the recent trading range until U.S. oil investment and production decline," said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bancorp Wealth Management.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.69% to $47.41 a barrel on London's ICE Futures exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading down 0.64% at $45.20 a barrel.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said on Wednesday that its members' combined average daily output rose 1.4% last month to 32.6 million barrels. That was in part on production gains in Libya and Nigeria, which aren't subject to the OPEC-led production-cut agreement that has been in place this year.

"OPEC is already producing significantly more crude oil than will be needed in 2018," said Commerzbank.

The production rise was expected because Saudi Arabia usually increases crude output at this time of year to meet summer electricity demand. However, the results still spurred skepticism about the production deal, which aims to erase about 2% of the world's daily output with the help of non-cartel suppliers such as Russia.

Many traders and analysts say most of the agreement's benefits are being reaped by U.S. producers, who are flooding the market. Of late, there have also been increasing calls from some OPEC members to impose an output cap on Nigeria and Libya. Without some production restraints on these two nations, oil prices have little chance of returning to the $50 zone in the near term, said Stuart Ive of OM Financial.

There was some positive news for oil.

The International Energy Agency's monthly oil report predicted on Thursday that global demand should grow by 1.5% this year to 98 million barrels a day, driven by rising consumption in Germany and the U.S. in the second quarter.

"Oil consumption grows at a healthy pace. At least you have one part of the equation that is healthy," said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB Markets, referring to the report.

Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock--the benchmark gasoline contract--fell 0.95% to $1.51 a gallon. ICE gasoil changed hands at $434.25 a metric ton, down $3.00 from the previous settlement.

July 13, 2017 07:03 ET (11:03 GMT)