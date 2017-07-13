Manulife Exploring IPO or Spinoff for John Hancock Unit

Canadian insurer Manulife Financial is exploring a possible IPO or spinoff of its John Hancock Financial Services unit, as life insurers continue to struggle with low interest rates and other challenges to the business.

Target Sees Same-Store Sales Growth

Target said rising store traffic helped turn comparable-store sales growth positive for the first time in a year, giving the retailer an early win in its bid to improve stores and lure shoppers.

Roku Expects to Launch IPO Before Year-End

Roku, which makes streaming media devices and software, is preparing an initial public offering it expects to launch before year-end, according to people familiar with the company's plans.

Vanguard CEO McNabb to Step Down

Vanguard CEO Bill McNabb plans to step down in January after leading the indexing pioneer through a decade when it emerged as the world's second-largest money manager.

DraftKings, FanDuel Call Off Merger

Online fantasy-sports operators DraftKings and FanDuel, which set aside their fierce rivalry last year and announced plans to merge, called off the tie-up in the face of opposition from U.S. regulators.

Cargill Mulls Meat Deals as Portfolio Shifts

After revamping its sprawling food and agriculture portfolio, Cargill Inc. is considering acquisitions.

David Einhorn's Hedge Fund Clients Pull More Than $400 Million

David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital hedge fund experienced more than $400 million in clients withdrawals at midyear, a period that included a rejection of his call for a GM split and an unrealized tech-stock-decline prediction.

Tiffany Taps Alessandro Bogliolo to Be Its New CEO

Tiffany has named Alessandro Bogliolo its new chief executive, as the company struggles to mend a prolonged sales slump and entice younger shoppers.

Mattel Seeks to Replace CFO After 17 Years

Mattel is looking to replace its long-serving finance chief as new CEO Margo Georgiadis begins to reshape the toy maker's senior management team, according to people familiar with the matter.

Guggenheim Partners Names Asset-Management President

Jerry W. Miller, who led Deutsche Bank's asset- and wealth-management business in the Americas before resigning last year, will take over as head of Guggenheim's asset-management business.

July 13, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)