USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Soybeans And Products- Jul 12

U.S. Soybeans and Products Supply and Use (Domestic Measure)
Continue Reading Below
==============================================================================
Item 2016/2017 2017/2018
prev Jul 12 prev Jul 12
==============================================================================
SOYBEANS Million acres
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Area
Planted 83.4 83.4 89.5 * 89.5 **
Harvested 82.7 82.7 88.6 * 88.7 **
Bushels
Yield per harvested
acre 52.1 52.1 48.0 * 48.0 **
Million bushels
Beginning stocks 197 197 450 410
Production 4,307 4,307 4,255 4,260
Imports 25 25 25 25
Supply, total 4,528 4,528 4,730 4,695
Crushings 1,910 1,900 1,950 1,950
Exports 2,050 2,100 2,150 2,150
Seed 104 104 101 101
Residual 14 14 34 34
Use, total 4,078 4,118 4,235 4,235
Ending stocks 450 410 495 460
Avg farm prc ($/bu) 9.55 9.50 8.30 - 10.30 8.40 - 10.40
Million pounds
SOYBEAN OIL
Beginning stocks 1,687 1,687 1,987 2,097
Production 22,175 22,060 22,620 22,620
Imports 325 350 300 325
Supply, total 24,187 24,097 24,907 25,042
Domestic Disappearance 19,900 19,600 20,450 20,450
Biodiesel 6,200 6,000 6,450 6,450
Food,Feed & Other
Industrial 13,700 13,600 14,000 14,000
Exports 2,300 2,400 2,300 2,300
Use, total 22,200 22,000 22,750 22,750
Ending stocks 1,987 2,097 2,157 2,292
Avg farm prc (c/lb) 31.75 32.00 30.00 - 34.00 30.00 - 34.00
Thousand short tons
SOYBEAN MEAL
Beginning stocks 264 264 300 300
Production 44,836 44,636 46,300 46,300
Imports 350 350 300 300
Supply, total 45,450 45,250 46,900 46,900
Domestic 33,150 33,050 34,200 34,200
Exports 12,000 11,900 12,400 12,400
Use, total 45,150 44,950 46,600 46,600
Ending stocks 300 300 300 300
Avg farm prc ($/s.t) 315.00 320.00 295.00 - 335.00 300.00 - 340.00
==============================================================================
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 12, 2017 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)