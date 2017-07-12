Watch Live: Senate hearing to consider Christopher Wray for FBI director

USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Soybeans And Products- Jul 12

Dow Jones Newswires

U.S. Soybeans and Products Supply and Use (Domestic Measure)

==============================================================================

Item 2016/2017 2017/2018

prev Jul 12 prev Jul 12

==============================================================================

SOYBEANS Million acres

Area

Planted 83.4 83.4 89.5 * 89.5 **

Harvested 82.7 82.7 88.6 * 88.7 **

Bushels

Yield per harvested

acre 52.1 52.1 48.0 * 48.0 **

Million bushels

Beginning stocks 197 197 450 410

Production 4,307 4,307 4,255 4,260

Imports 25 25 25 25

Supply, total 4,528 4,528 4,730 4,695

Crushings 1,910 1,900 1,950 1,950

Exports 2,050 2,100 2,150 2,150

Seed 104 104 101 101

Residual 14 14 34 34

Use, total 4,078 4,118 4,235 4,235

Ending stocks 450 410 495 460

Avg farm prc ($/bu) 9.55 9.50 8.30 - 10.30 8.40 - 10.40

Million pounds

SOYBEAN OIL

Beginning stocks 1,687 1,687 1,987 2,097

Production 22,175 22,060 22,620 22,620

Imports 325 350 300 325

Supply, total 24,187 24,097 24,907 25,042

Domestic Disappearance 19,900 19,600 20,450 20,450

Biodiesel 6,200 6,000 6,450 6,450

Food,Feed & Other

Industrial 13,700 13,600 14,000 14,000

Exports 2,300 2,400 2,300 2,300

Use, total 22,200 22,000 22,750 22,750

Ending stocks 1,987 2,097 2,157 2,292

Avg farm prc (c/lb) 31.75 32.00 30.00 - 34.00 30.00 - 34.00

Thousand short tons

SOYBEAN MEAL

Beginning stocks 264 264 300 300

Production 44,836 44,636 46,300 46,300

Imports 350 350 300 300

Supply, total 45,450 45,250 46,900 46,900

Domestic 33,150 33,050 34,200 34,200

Exports 12,000 11,900 12,400 12,400

Use, total 45,150 44,950 46,600 46,600

Ending stocks 300 300 300 300

Avg farm prc ($/s.t) 315.00 320.00 295.00 - 335.00 300.00 - 340.00

==============================================================================

