RBS Agrees to $5.5 Billion Settlement Over Sale of Mortgage Securities During Crisis

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC on Wednesday agreed to pay $5.5 billion to the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency to settle a probe into its sale of toxic mortgage-backed securities in the run up to the financial crisis.

Continue Reading Below

RBS said in a statement that it had already set aside funds to cover most of the cost of the settlement. The 71% U.K. government owned bank will have to take an additional charge of $196 million which will be realized in its coming results in August.

RBS had set aside $8.3 billion to cover a range of allegations linked to its role in packaging and selling on subprime mortgages in the lead up to the financial crisis. The bank still faces probes from several U.S. agencies including a criminal and civil investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Settling these probes is a major hurdle for RBS as it continues its slow return to private hands. U.K. government officials have said they would not sell down the government's stake until they have clarity on the size of the U.S. fines RBS may face. RBS warned Wednesday that "further substantial provisions and costs may be recognized...depending upon the final outcomes."

Under the settlement, RBS will pay the FHFA $5.5 billion but is eligible for a $754 million reimbursement under indemnification agreements with third parties.

Write to Max Colchester at max.colchester@wsj.com

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 12, 2017 09:18 ET (13:18 GMT)