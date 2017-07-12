Yellen: 'Gradual' Rate Increases Will Be Needed to Sustain Economic Expansion

The Federal Reserve will need to keep gradually raising its benchmark interest rate over the next few years, but that rate won't need to rise to levels seen in previous cycles, Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen said in congressional testimony.

July 12, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)