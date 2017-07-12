Shell Sells Irish Gas Field Stake for $1.2 Billion to Canada Pension Fund

Royal Dutch Shell sold its stake in a controversial Irish gas field for up to $1.23 billion to one of Canada's biggest pension funds in a deal that will result in accounting losses of as much as $750 million for the Anglo-Dutch energy company.

Oil Climbs Ahead of Official U.S. Stockpile Data

Crude prices continued to advance on optimism that U.S. inventories likely shrank again last week.

EPA Moves to Roll Back Proposed Restrictions on Alaskan Mine

The EPA is moving to withdraw proposed restrictions on the development of the Pebble Mine in Alaska, a reversal from the agency's stance on the matter under the Obama administration.

Trump Officials Delay Decision on Sudan Sanctions

The Trump administration said it is delaying a decision on whether to lift sanctions on Sudan by three months.

Pemex Cancels $100 Million Contract with Odebrecht

Mexican state oil giant Petróleos Mexicanos said Tuesday it canceled a $100 million contract with Odebrecht SA, the Brazilian construction firm that admitted to paying some $800 million in bribes across 12 countries.

Saudi Arabia June Oil Output Exceeds Production-Cut Limit for First Time

Saudi Arabia has told OPEC it was out of compliance with a production-cut deal in June, a person familiar with the matter said.

Tillerson Signs Antiterrorism Pact With Qatar

The U.S. and Qatar signed an agreement in Doha to crack down on terrorist financing, as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson shuttles around the Persian Gulf to resolve a conflict between four Arab states and Qatar.

Oil Rises Ahead of U.S. Stockpile Data

Oil prices turned higher Tuesday as traders and investors anticipated that U.S. data will show that a glut of oil is continuing to shrink.

One Game Warren Buffett Doesn't Play: Chicken

Paul Singer's Elliott Management is working on a rival offer that could put pressure on Berkshire Hathaway to raise its $9 billion bid last week for bankrupt Energy Future Holdings.

U.S. Shale Drives Recovery in Global Oil Investment

Investments in oil and gas fields are likely to rebound modestly this year thanks to a sharp uptick in spending by U.S. shale producers, the International Energy Agency said.

