Face scans for Americans flying abroad stir privacy issues

HOUSTON – If the Trump administration gets its way, all U.S. citizens flying abroad will have to submit to face scans at airport security.
Continue Reading Below
Privacy advocates call the plan an ill-advised step toward a surveillance state.
Nonimmigrant foreigners entering the U.S. currently must submit to fingerprint and photo collection.
Congress long ago agreed to extending that to face scans on departure — mostly to keep better track of visa overstays.
More from FOX Business
- Amazon to face growing pressure over pricing practices, fmr. Walmart US CEO says
- Etch A Sketch man says he has built the ‘American dream’ off of the 1960’s toy
- Fed prepares to cut $4.5 trillion portfolio: What it means
- Peyton Manning set to host ESPYs award show
- MLB All-Star MVP Robinson Cano takes keys to Chevrolet Corvette
Now, the Department of Homeland Security says U.S. citizens must also be scanned for the program to work.
Pilots are under way at six U.S. airports. DHS aims to have high-volume U.S. international airports engaged beginning next year.
What do you think?
Click the button below to comment on this article.