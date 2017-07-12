Energy Shares Up After Inventory Data - Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers rose after a decline in U.S. inventories. Crude storage levels fell by 7.6 million barrels in the week ended Friday, more than double the drawdown forecast by industry analysts, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Royal Dutch Shell sold its stake in a controversial Irish natural-gas field -- the Corrib field off the coast of Western Mayo -- for up to $1.23 billion to one of Canada's biggest pension funds in a deal that will result in accounting losses of as much as $750 million for the Anglo-Dutch energy company.
July 12, 2017 16:31 ET (20:31 GMT)