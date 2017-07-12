Correction to Brazil Retail Sales Article

Brazilian retail sales declined in May, reflecting continued weakness in consumer demand as the economy struggled to recover from its deepest recession on record.

Sales volumes slipped 0.1% in May from April on a seasonally adjusted basis, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, said Wednesday.

The decline fell short of the median estimate in a poll of economists by the local Agência Estado newswire, which called for a 0.2% rise in retail sales.

Compared with April 2016, retail sales were up 2.4%, the IBGE said.

Compared with May 2016, retail sales were up 2.4%, the IBGE said.

July 12, 2017 08:43 ET (12:43 GMT)