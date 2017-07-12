China Foreign Direct Investment Up 2.3% on Year in June: Xinhua

China attracted US$14.82 billion foreign direct investment in June, up 2.3% from a year earlier, the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday, citing data from the Ministry of Commerce.

In May, China's FDI dropped 3.7% from the same time last year.

China's non-financial outbound direct investment dropped 45.8% on year to US$48.19 billion in the first half of the year, according to Xinhua.

July 12, 2017 22:48 ET (02:48 GMT)