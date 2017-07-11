Survey: 4 in 10 US adults have experienced online harassment

A new survey says a whopping 41 percent of U.S. adults have experienced online harassment, ranging from offensive name-calling to stalking and sexual harassment.

That's up from 35 percent in 2014.

The Pew Research Center says that 66 percent of respondents have witnessed other people being harassed. While some people's experiences could be "shrugged off" as a nuisance, some 18 percent said they were subjected to "severe" forms of harassment. This included physical threats, stalking and harassment over a sustained period.

The vitriol of the 2016 presidential election has brought the issue to the forefront for many people. In fact, 14 percent of respondents said they have been harassed online specifically because of their political views.

Twitter and other online companies have promised to crack down on abuse.