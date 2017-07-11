China's CICC Jumps Into U.S. ETF Market

The latest entrant in the U.S. exchange-traded fund market is a Chinese investment bank: Beijing-based China International Capital.

Housing Market Labor Shortage Eases

A labor shortage that has hampered the construction industry for most of the housing market's five-year recovery is showing signs of easing.

Fed's Kashkari Says Labor Market Not Too Hot

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said Tuesday a lack of wage pressures remains to him strong evidence the job market is not overheating.

Fed's Brainard Sees Balance Sheet Runoff 'Soon'

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said Tuesday it would "soon" be the right time for the central bank to begin shrinking its $4.5 trillion portfolio.

New York Fed Updates Portfolio Simulations, Projects Large Balance Sheet

Three simulations of the future of the Federal Reserve's $4.5 trillion asset portfolio released Monday show the central bank retaining trillions of dollars of securities to support financial market stability, rather than shrinking its holdings to their precrisis size.

Finra Launches U.S. Treasury Transaction Reporting

U.S. Treasury bond traders started reporting their transactions for the first time this week, fulfilling a longtime goal of regulators for daily visibility into the $14 trillion market that influences securities prices across the globe.

Majority of Fed Regional Banks Wanted Discount-Window Rate Rise

A majority of the Federal Reserve's 12 regional reserve banks wanted to raise the interest rate on discount-window loans in the weeks ahead of the central bank's most recent policy meeting, minutes published on Tuesday said.

Yellen to Discuss Rates, Balance Sheet in Testimony

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen heads to Capitol Hill on Wednesday to address the House Financial Services Committee in her twice-yearly Humphrey Hawkins testimony and to take questions from lawmakers.

Trump Jr. Email Shows Possible Role of Top Russian Prosecutor

Correspondence released Tuesday by the president's eldest son suggests a possible effort to influence the Trump campaign by Russia's prosecutor general, one of the nation's most powerful men.

Saudi Arabia June Oil Output Exceeds Production-Cut Limit for First Time

Saudi Arabia has told OPEC it was out of compliance with a production-cut deal in June, a person familiar with the matter said.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 11, 2017 21:15 ET (01:15 GMT)