Dow Industrials Rebound After Midday Dip

The Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a slight gain after a brief bout of selling sent it down more than 100 points.

Email to Trump Jr. Says Clinton Info Was Part of Moscow's Trump Support

The president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., attended a meeting last June to discuss allegedly incriminating information about Hillary Clinton he was told was being offered as part of Russian government support of his father's candidacy, according to emails he released.

Yellen to Discuss Rates, Balance Sheet in Testimony

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen heads to Capitol Hill on Wednesday to address the House Financial Services Committee in her twice-yearly Humphrey Hawkins testimony and to take questions from lawmakers.

Fed's Harker Says Slowing Inflation Gives Him Pause on Raising Rates

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said in an interview that the recent slowing path of inflation gives him pause over whether the central bank should raise its benchmark interest rate for a third time this year.

China's CICC Jumps Into U.S. ETF Market

The latest entrant in the U.S. exchange-traded fund market is a Chinese investment bank: Beijing-based China International Capital.

Housing Market Labor Shortage Eases

A labor shortage that has hampered the construction industry for most of the housing market's five-year recovery is showing signs of easing.

Fed's Kashkari Says Labor Market Not Too Hot

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said Tuesday a lack of wage pressures remains to him strong evidence the job market is not overheating.

Fed's Brainard Sees Balance Sheet Runoff 'Soon'

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said Tuesday it would "soon" be the right time for the central bank to begin shrinking its $4.5 trillion portfolio.

Majority of Fed Regional Banks Wanted Discount-Window Rate Rise

A majority of the Federal Reserve's 12 regional reserve banks wanted to raise the interest rate on discount-window loans in the weeks ahead of the central bank's most recent policy meeting, minutes published on Tuesday said.

Canada Braces for Its First Rate Increase in Seven Years

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to raise its benchmark policy rate for the first time in seven years, signaling the Canadian economy is on the path to recovery after years of tepid growth following the global slump in commodities.

