Trump to Nominate Randal Quarles as Fed Bank Regulator

Continue Reading Below

President Donald Trump plans to put his first mark on the Federal Reserve by nominating Randal Quarles, an investment-fund manager and former Republican Treasury official, to be the central bank's top official in charge of regulating big banks.

U.S. Stocks Slip Despite Boost in Health-Care Shares

U.S. stocks wobbled as broad declines across sectors offset gains in the shares of health-care companies. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%.

Oil Prices Fall, Shrugging Off Potential New Output Cuts

Oil prices pulled back Tuesday morning, despite ongoing talk of possible production curbs in Libya and Nigeria and news of shrinking U.S. stockpiles.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Greece Should Avoid Tapping Bond Market Too Early, Says Central Bank Chief

Greece's central-bank governor said the country has no need to return to bond markets this year, in comments that indicate a division among top officials over how to get the crisis-struck country back on its feet.

Canada Braces for Its First Rate Increase in Seven Years

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to raise its benchmark policy rate for the first time in seven years, signaling the Canadian economy is on the path to recovery after years of tepid growth following the global slump in commodities.

China Car Sales Bounced Back in June

Chinese passenger-car sales in June were up 2.3% from a year earlier, after declines April and May-the biggest dip in two years-a recovery that lifted first-half sales to 11.25 million vehicles, up 1.6%.

Canada Housing Starts Rise 9.1%

Canadian housing starts rose 9.1% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 212,695 units in June, representing a strong rebound in housing activity.

Top Emerging-Market ETF Hit by Record Outflow as Global Rates Set to Rise

A record amount of money flowed out of a major emerging-market exchange-traded fund last week, a sign that some investors may be growing skittish about owning risky assets as interest rates appear poised to rise.

U.S. Shale Drives Recovery in Global Oil Investment

Investments in oil and gas fields are likely to rebound modestly this year thanks to a sharp uptick in spending by U.S. shale producers, the International Energy Agency said.

China's Central Bank Is Battling Investors at Home Over the Yuan

A tug of war between the People's Bank of China and investors in the country's domestic foreign-exchange market has played out almost daily in recent months, with the yuan consistently closing weaker than the level set by the central bank.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 11, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)