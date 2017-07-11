Stocks Take Cues From Bonds as Investors Await Policy Cues

European stocks reversed early gains as government bonds faced renewed pressure ahead of fresh cues from central bank officials.

Oil Prices Fall, Shrugging Off Potential New Output Cuts

Oil prices pulled back Tuesday morning, despite ongoing talk of possible production curbs in Libya and Nigeria and news of shrinking U.S. stockpiles.

U.S. Shale Drives Recovery in Global Oil Investment

Global investments in oil and gas fields are likely to rebound modestly this year thanks to a sharp uptick in spending by U.S. shale producers, the International Energy Agency said in a report.

China's Central Bank Is Battling Investors at Home Over the Yuan

A tug of war between the People's Bank of China and investors in the country's domestic foreign-exchange market has played out almost daily in recent months, with the yuan consistently closing weaker than the level set by the central bank.

Why Is Everyone Making a Stink About Clearing?

A big fight is brewing over a key piece of pipework after Brexit: here's what's at stake.

Stocks Rise, Led by Tech, Materials Sectors

Rallying technology shares helped the Nasdaq Composite notch its second straight session of gains. Meanwhile, government bond markets showed signs of stabilizing after a two-week selloff.

Consumer Agency's Arbitration Move Sets Off GOP Showdown

An Obama-appointed regulator on Monday barred financial-services companies from requiring customers to use arbitration to resolve disputes, setting off a showdown with the Trump administration and congressional Republicans.

Glitches Disrupt Trading in India, Indonesia

Technical problems disrupted early trade on India's largest stock exchange and Indonesia's equities market, highlighting the vulnerability of the global trading system to such technology failures.

'Tentative' Signs of Slowdown in U.S. and U.K., Says OECD

A substantial acceleration in the global economy has become less likely in 2017 as the outlook for the U.S., U.K. and Russia has weakened, says the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Oil Prices Edge Higher

Oil prices inched up with talk of production curbs in Libya and Nigeria and a sign of shrinking U.S. stockpiles leading to a small rebound from a recent slide.

