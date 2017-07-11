Tech Stocks Drive Asian Shares Higher

Technology shares across the Asia-Pacific rose, tracking overnight strength in U.S. tech companies and boosting the region's equities markets Tuesday.

Stocks Rise, Led by Tech, Materials Sectors

Rallying technology shares helped the Nasdaq Composite notch its second straight session of gains. Meanwhile, government bond markets showed signs of stabilizing after a two-week selloff.

Consumer Agency's Arbitration Move Sets Off GOP Showdown

An Obama-appointed regulator on Monday barred financial-services companies from requiring customers to use arbitration to resolve disputes, setting off a showdown with the Trump administration and congressional Republicans.

Glitches Disrupt Trading in India, Indonesia

Technical problems disrupted early trade on India's largest stock exchange and Indonesia's equities market, highlighting the vulnerability of the global trading system to such technology failures.

'Tentative' Signs of Slowdown in U.S. and U.K., Says OECD

A substantial acceleration in the global economy has become less likely in 2017 as the outlook for the U.S., U.K. and Russia has weakened, says the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Oil Prices Edge Higher

Oil prices inched up with talk of production curbs in Libya and Nigeria and a sign of shrinking U.S. stockpiles leading to a small rebound from a recent slide.

Zinc's In The Pink, as Mine Supply Struggles to Meet Demand

Zinc prices have moved sharply higher over the past month, spurred by tight supply amid tougher Chinese environmental regulations, and analysts say the metal could rise further despite signs of a rebound in mine output.

U.S. Consumer Credit Increased by $18.41 Billion in May

Outstanding consumer credit, a measure of non-real estate debt, rose by $18.41 billion in May from the prior month, climbing at a 5.78% seasonally adjusted annual rate.

Conference Board's Employment Trends Index Fell in June

A basket of U.S. employment indicators decreased in June, a potential sign of weakening job growth.

CFTC Wants New Swaps Transaction Reporting Rules

The U.S.'s top derivatives regulator on Monday said it plans to rewrite rules governing the reporting of swaps transactions in an effort to make data more consistent across firms and give regulators a clearer view of market conditions.

July 11, 2017 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)