Oil Rises Ahead of U.S. Stockpile Data

Continue Reading Below

Oil prices turned higher Tuesday as traders and investors anticipated that U.S. data will show that a glut of oil is continuing to shrink.

Saudi Arabia June Oil Output Exceeds Production-Cut Limit for First Time

Saudi Arabia has told OPEC it was out of compliance with a production-cut deal in June, a person familiar with the matter said.

U.S. Shale Drives Recovery in Global Oil Investment

Investments in oil and gas fields are likely to rebound modestly this year thanks to a sharp uptick in spending by U.S. shale producers, the International Energy Agency said.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Consol Energy Files to Spin Off Coal-Mining Business

Consol Energy, one of the world's oldest coal miners, said its board has approved plans to spin off its coal business, cementing its identity as a natural-gas exploration and production company.

Tesla Readies for Model 3 by Adding Repair Vans

As Tesla begins a launch of its first mass-market car, the company said it plans to triple its capacity to repair vehicles, adding 1,400 technicians, dozens of new service centers and hundreds of maintenance vans.

Tillerson, Mediating Gulf Dispute, Signs Antiterrorism Pact With Qatar

The U.S. and Qatar signed an agreement in Doha to crack down on terrorist financing, as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson shuttles around the Persian Gulf to resolve a weekslong conflict between four Arab states and Qatar.

Libya, Nigeria Invited to Meeting of Oil Producers

Libya and Nigeria have been invited to a meeting of big oil producers in St. Petersburg, Russia, this month to discuss their surging petroleum output, Kuwait's oil minister said.

Elliott Set to Duel Berkshire for Energy Future's Oncor

Paul Singer's hedge fund is still pursuing Oncor, one of the largest power transmission utilities in the U.S., with a deal that it says is better than a buyout by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

U.A.E.'s Oil Company Eyes Partnerships, Listing Some Businesses

Abu Dhabi's state oil company said it was looking to publicly list parts of its businesses on the United Arab Emirates' equity markets and would seek international partners as part of its drive to grow and expand operations.

Oil Up? Oil Down? Blame the Algorithms

As oil market moves confound analysts and longtime investors, many are pointing fingers at the rise of automated trading and algorithms, which they say are distorting the market.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 11, 2017 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)