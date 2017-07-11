Twitter Hires Former Goldman Executive Segal as CFO

Twitter tapped former Goldman Sachs Group executive Ned Segal as its new chief financial officer, a step toward filling vacancies created at the social-messaging company over the past year.

Time Inc., Seeking a Refresh, Explores Renaming Itself

Time Inc. is considering a major rebranding that could include a corporate name change, as the publisher tries to position itself as a modern media company with growing digital and video ventures.

Facebook to Show Ads on Messenger App

Facebook has spent years developing two of the world's most popular messaging apps. Now, with slowing revenue growth in its core product, it wants to cash in.

Tesla Readies for Model 3 by Adding Repair Vans

As Tesla begins a launch of its first mass-market car, the company said it plans to triple its capacity to repair vehicles, adding 1,400 technicians, dozens of new service centers and hundreds of maintenance vans.

Amicus Gets Nod From FDA to Submit Experimental Drug for Approval

A biotechnology company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowed it to submit an experimental drug for approval without running an additional clinical study that the agency previously demanded.

Higher Prices Boost PepsiCo Results

PepsiCo said its second-quarter sales and earnings rose as the beverage and snack maker continued to offset weak demand in North America with higher prices.

PayPal Hires Former Amazon.com Executive for Lending Business

PayPal Holdings Inc. said Tuesday it has hired Mark Britto, a financial-technology entrepreneur and a former executive at Amazon.com Inc., to lead its lending business.

Snap Shares Tumble Further Below IPO Price

Snap's rough week continued Tuesday, as a bank that led its initial public offering slashed its price target for the Snapchat parent's stock.

Gymboree to Close About 350 Stores

Children's retailer Gymboree, which filed for bankruptcy last month, will close about 350 stores as part of its restructuring plan, the company said Tuesday.

Rent-A-Center Rejects Takeover Proposal; Stock Jumps

Rent-A-Center Inc. said it rejected an unsolicited takeover offer of $15 a share from activist investor Vintage Capital Management, calling it an "inadequate and opportunistic proposal."

July 11, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)