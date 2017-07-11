Industrials Flat on Skepticism About Economic Legislation -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies were more or less flat amid skepticism on the path for Republican economic legislation.

Continue Reading Below

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the August recess would be delayed, a sign he will push the legislative body to pass a health-care bill.

One brokerage argued that, despite accounting for a steadily smaller share of gross domestic product, the U.S. manufacturing sector remained an important area of exposure for investors.

The sector's "impact is greater than its size," said Matthew Peterson, chief wealth strategist for brokerage LPL Financial. "Manufacturing tends to be more cyclical than service activity, and it remains a bellwether for the overall economy."

(-By Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

July 11, 2017 16:35 ET (20:35 GMT)