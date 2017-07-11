Correction to U.S. Crude-Oil Stocks Seen Decreasing in DOE Data Story

Estimates from 11 analysts and traders surveyed showed that U.S. oil inventories are projected to have decreased by 3.2 million barrels, on average, in the week ended July 7, and refinery use is seen gaining 0.4 percentage point. "U.S. Crude-Oil Stocks Seen Decreasing in DOE Data," published at 2:43 p.m. EDT, incorrectly stated the expected changes in oil inventories and refinery use in the second and last paragraphs.
July 11, 2017 17:36 ET (21:36 GMT)