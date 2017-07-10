USDA Crop Progress: Winter Wheat Progress-Jul 10

For the week ended Jul 9, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
NO CONDITION REPORTED:
PROGRESS:
--Harvested--
07/09 07/02 2016 Avg
Ark 100 99 100 99
Cali 67 57 97 91
Colo 47 13 29 42
Idah 0 0 2 2
Ill 95 90 94 86
Ind 78 56 80 67
Kans 93 73 89 89
Mich 10 0 13 18
Mo 96 91 97 90
Mont 1 0 0 1
Nebr 52 17 35 38
NC 97 92 97 94
Ohio 77 39 79 49
Okla 97 95 98 97
Ore 4 1 11 7
SD 14 7 19 14
Texas 97 93 97 93
Wash 4 3 4 2
18-state
Avg 67 53 65 65
