USDA Crop Progress: Winter Wheat Progress-Jul 10

For the week ended Jul 9, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

NO CONDITION REPORTED:

PROGRESS:

--Harvested--

07/09 07/02 2016 Avg

Ark 100 99 100 99

Cali 67 57 97 91

Colo 47 13 29 42

Idah 0 0 2 2

Ill 95 90 94 86

Ind 78 56 80 67

Kans 93 73 89 89

Mich 10 0 13 18

Mo 96 91 97 90

Mont 1 0 0 1

Nebr 52 17 35 38

NC 97 92 97 94

Ohio 77 39 79 49

Okla 97 95 98 97

Ore 4 1 11 7

SD 14 7 19 14

Texas 97 93 97 93

Wash 4 3 4 2

18-state

Avg 67 53 65 65

