USDA Crop Progress: Spring Wheat Condition/Progress-Jul 10

Features Dow Jones Newswires

For the week ended Jul 9, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

CONDITION:

very poor poor fair good excellent

07/09 07/02 07/09 07/02 07/09 07/02 07/09 07/02 07/09 07/02

Idaho 0 3 5 2 24 18 62 51 9 26

Minn 0 0 1 1 14 13 61 58 24 28

Mont 33 19 29 32 27 41 8 5 3 3

ND 16 11 19 19 29 29 32 37 4 4

SD 38 32 34 33 18 24 9 10 1 1

Wash 3 1 14 11 40 45 42 40 1 3

6-state

avg 19 13 20 20 26 30 29 30 6 7

yr-ago 2 1 5 5 23 22 60 62 10 10

PROGRESS:

--Headed--

07/09 07/02 2016 Avg

Idaho 70 61 87 84

Minn 95 72 93 82

Mont 60 35 70 62

ND 79 57 94 72

SD 98 92 98 92

Wash 91 83 94 92

6-state

avg 79 59 89 74

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 10, 2017 16:20 ET (20:20 GMT)