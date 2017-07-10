USDA Crop Progress: Spring Wheat Condition/Progress-Jul 10

For the week ended Jul 9, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
CONDITION:
very poor poor fair good excellent
07/09 07/02 07/09 07/02 07/09 07/02 07/09 07/02 07/09 07/02
Idaho 0 3 5 2 24 18 62 51 9 26
Minn 0 0 1 1 14 13 61 58 24 28
Mont 33 19 29 32 27 41 8 5 3 3
ND 16 11 19 19 29 29 32 37 4 4
SD 38 32 34 33 18 24 9 10 1 1
Wash 3 1 14 11 40 45 42 40 1 3
6-state
avg 19 13 20 20 26 30 29 30 6 7
yr-ago 2 1 5 5 23 22 60 62 10 10
PROGRESS:
--Headed--
07/09 07/02 2016 Avg
Idaho 70 61 87 84
Minn 95 72 93 82
Mont 60 35 70 62
ND 79 57 94 72
SD 98 92 98 92
Wash 91 83 94 92
6-state
avg 79 59 89 74
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 10, 2017 16:20 ET (20:20 GMT)