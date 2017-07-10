USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition Index-Jul 10

Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop
conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season.
The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition
reports and weighted by state crop area.
(*) denotes data for the same period the previous year.
TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT): Yr Ago(*)
in pct 07/9 07/2 06/25 06/18 06/11 7/10/16
v poor 3 2 2 2 1 1
poor 8 7 6 5 5 5
fair 27 27 26 26 28 23
good 52 54 56 57 57 57
exlnt 10 10 10 10 9 14
STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING:
(An index value of 100 is approximately normal.) Yr Ago(*)
07/9 07/2 06/25 06/18 06/11 7/10/16
Ark 104 104 103 105 105 97
Ill 101 103 103 102 101 105
Ind 95 96 96 97 96 106
Iowa 102 104 105 105 104 107
Kans 101 102 103 102 100 98
Ky 106 107 106 106 105 105
La 107 106 105 108 107 105
Mich 99 102 103 105 104 99
Minn 105 105 107 107 107 107
Miss 104 106 104 103 105 105
Mo 100 100 102 101 101 101
Neb 100 102 102 103 105 107
NC 106 107 107 106 103 104
ND 91 92 94 97 97 104
Ohio 98 100 101 101 101 103
SD 85 87 88 93 92 102
Tenn 110 111 113 112 109 108
Wis 105 105 105 107 106 113
18-state
avg 100 101 102 102 102 105
Yr ago 105 104 105 105 105 NA
