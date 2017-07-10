On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition Index-Jul 10

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop

conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season.

The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition

reports and weighted by state crop area.

(*) denotes data for the same period the previous year.

TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT): Yr Ago(*)

in pct 07/9 07/2 06/25 06/18 06/11 7/10/16

v poor 3 2 2 2 1 1

poor 8 7 6 5 5 5

fair 27 27 26 26 28 23

good 52 54 56 57 57 57

exlnt 10 10 10 10 9 14

STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING:

(An index value of 100 is approximately normal.) Yr Ago(*)

07/9 07/2 06/25 06/18 06/11 7/10/16

Ark 104 104 103 105 105 97

Ill 101 103 103 102 101 105

Ind 95 96 96 97 96 106

Iowa 102 104 105 105 104 107

Kans 101 102 103 102 100 98

Ky 106 107 106 106 105 105

La 107 106 105 108 107 105

Mich 99 102 103 105 104 99

Minn 105 105 107 107 107 107

Miss 104 106 104 103 105 105

Mo 100 100 102 101 101 101

Neb 100 102 102 103 105 107

NC 106 107 107 106 103 104

ND 91 92 94 97 97 104

Ohio 98 100 101 101 101 103

SD 85 87 88 93 92 102

Tenn 110 111 113 112 109 108

Wis 105 105 105 107 106 113

18-state

avg 100 101 102 102 102 105

Yr ago 105 104 105 105 105 NA

