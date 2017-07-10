USDA Crop Progress: Corn Condition/Progress-Jul 10

For the week ended Jul 9, in percent. * denotes revision.
Continue Reading Below
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
very poor poor fair good excellent
07/09 07/02 07/09 07/02 07/09 07/02 07/09 07/02 07/09 07/02
Colo 5 0 13 9 15 17 58 63 9 11
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Ill 2 2 7 6 28 27 50 52 13 13
Ind 5 4 12 13 35 36 41 41 7 6
Iowa 1 1 3 3 19 18 62 62 15 16
Kans 1 1 7 6 31 30 51 52 10 11
Ky 1 1 2 3 10 11 72 69 15 16
Mich 2 1 8 5 23 26 55 57 12 11
Minn 1 0 3 3 16 17 63 64 17 16
Mo 2 2 5 5 25 26 56 56 12 11
Nebr 2 1 7 4 23 20 56 63 12 12
NC 1 0 2 4 15 16 63 57 19 23
ND 8 5 12 11 28 29 49 52 3 3
Ohio 2 2 8 7 37 35 43 43 10 13
Pa 0 0 2 3 17 20 47 56 34 21
SD 11 7 17 15 35 36 34 38 3 4
Tenn 1 0 1 2 7 9 46 52 45 37
Texas 0 1 6 5 27 24 53 60 14 10
Wisc 2 2 7 6 22 21 51 53 18 18
18-state
avg 3 2 7 6 25 24 52 55 13 13
yr-ago 1 1 4 4 19 20 58 59 18 16
PROGRESS:
--Silking--
07/09 07/02 2016 Avg
Colo 1 0 7 7
Ill 33 12 49 45
Ind 19 8 22 27
Iowa 7 0 26 20
Kans 36 19 45 42
Ky 59 45 60 50
Mich 2 0 3 6
Minn 3 0 14 13
Mo 51 25 78 55
Nebr 14 8 26 23
NC 87 78 88 88
ND 4 2 17 9
Ohio 10 3 6 16
Pa 6 2 10 17
SD 2 0 17 11
Tenn 81 61 77 74
Tex 65 63 65 72
Wis 0 0 3 4
18-state
avg 19 10 30 27
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 10, 2017 16:25 ET (20:25 GMT)