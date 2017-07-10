On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Corn Condition/Progress-Jul 10

For the week ended Jul 9, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

very poor poor fair good excellent

07/09 07/02 07/09 07/02 07/09 07/02 07/09 07/02 07/09 07/02

Colo 5 0 13 9 15 17 58 63 9 11

Ill 2 2 7 6 28 27 50 52 13 13

Ind 5 4 12 13 35 36 41 41 7 6

Iowa 1 1 3 3 19 18 62 62 15 16

Kans 1 1 7 6 31 30 51 52 10 11

Ky 1 1 2 3 10 11 72 69 15 16

Mich 2 1 8 5 23 26 55 57 12 11

Minn 1 0 3 3 16 17 63 64 17 16

Mo 2 2 5 5 25 26 56 56 12 11

Nebr 2 1 7 4 23 20 56 63 12 12

NC 1 0 2 4 15 16 63 57 19 23

ND 8 5 12 11 28 29 49 52 3 3

Ohio 2 2 8 7 37 35 43 43 10 13

Pa 0 0 2 3 17 20 47 56 34 21

SD 11 7 17 15 35 36 34 38 3 4

Tenn 1 0 1 2 7 9 46 52 45 37

Texas 0 1 6 5 27 24 53 60 14 10

Wisc 2 2 7 6 22 21 51 53 18 18

18-state

avg 3 2 7 6 25 24 52 55 13 13

yr-ago 1 1 4 4 19 20 58 59 18 16

PROGRESS:

--Silking--

07/09 07/02 2016 Avg

Colo 1 0 7 7

Ill 33 12 49 45

Ind 19 8 22 27

Iowa 7 0 26 20

Kans 36 19 45 42

Ky 59 45 60 50

Mich 2 0 3 6

Minn 3 0 14 13

Mo 51 25 78 55

Nebr 14 8 26 23

NC 87 78 88 88

ND 4 2 17 9

Ohio 10 3 6 16

Pa 6 2 10 17

SD 2 0 17 11

Tenn 81 61 77 74

Tex 65 63 65 72

Wis 0 0 3 4

18-state

avg 19 10 30 27

