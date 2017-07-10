USDA Crop Progress: Corn Condition/Progress-Jul 10

For the week ended Jul 9, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
PROGRESS:
--Silking--
07/09 07/02 2016 Avg
Colo 1 0 7 7
Ill 33 12 49 45
Ind 19 8 22 27
Iowa 7 0 26 20
Kans 36 19 45 42
Ky 59 45 60 50
Mich 2 0 3 6
Minn 3 0 14 13
Mo 51 25 78 55
Nebr 14 8 26 23
NC 87 78 88 88
ND 4 2 17 9
Ohio 10 3 6 16
Pa 6 2 10 17
SD 2 0 17 11
Tenn 81 61 77 74
Tex 65 63 65 72
Wis 0 0 3 4
18-state
avg 19 10 30 27
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 10, 2017 16:20 ET (20:20 GMT)