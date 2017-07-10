On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Corn Condition/Progress-Jul 10

For the week ended Jul 9, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

PROGRESS:

--Silking--

07/09 07/02 2016 Avg

Colo 1 0 7 7

Ill 33 12 49 45

Ind 19 8 22 27

Iowa 7 0 26 20

Kans 36 19 45 42

Ky 59 45 60 50

Mich 2 0 3 6

Minn 3 0 14 13

Mo 51 25 78 55

Nebr 14 8 26 23

NC 87 78 88 88

ND 4 2 17 9

Ohio 10 3 6 16

Pa 6 2 10 17

SD 2 0 17 11

Tenn 81 61 77 74

Tex 65 63 65 72

Wis 0 0 3 4

18-state

avg 19 10 30 27

