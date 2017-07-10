Retail Sales Expected to Rise -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Monday 1500 Consumer Credit May +$12.0B (8) +$8.2B
Tuesday 0600 NFIB Small Business Svy Jun 104.0 (8) 104.5
1000 Wholesale Inventories May +0.3% (11) -0.5%
1000 Job Openings & May 5.9M (3) 6.0M
Labor Turnover
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jul 8 245K (19) 248K
0830 Producer Price Index Jun +0.0% (21) +0.0%
-- ex food & energy Jun +0.1% (19) +0.3%
1400 Monthly Federal Budget Jun -$35.0B (3) +$6B*
Friday 0830 Retail Sales Jun +0.1% (22) -0.3%
-- ex autos Jun +0.2% (22) -0.3%
0830 Consumer Price Index Jun +0.1% (23) -0.1%
-- ex food & energy Jun +0.2% (23) +0.1%
0915 Industrial Production Jun +0.3% (22) +0.0%
0915 Capacity Utilization Jun 76.8% (20) 76.6%
1000 Consumer Sentiment Jul 94.7 (19) 95.1**
(Preliminary)
1000 Business Inventories May +0.3% (14) -0.2%
*June 2016 Reading
**End-June Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
