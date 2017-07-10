Obama-era policies haunting US economy, Art Laffer says

President Trump has been in office for nearly six months, but former Reagan economic advisor Art Laffer says President Obama’s lingering policies are overshadowing economic growth.

Continue Reading Below

“We are still living on the Obama economy and we are in the worst shape we’ve been at the entire post World War II period,” Laffer said during an appearance on FOX Business.

In his opinion, the U.S. economy has hit a low point.

“If you look at real GDP per adult detrended…We are at the lowest point we’ve been at in almost 70 years and we need something to change,” he said.

Laffer said the economy is “poised for massive growth,” once the U.S. changes its economic policies, and added that GDP could be “much more than three percent.”