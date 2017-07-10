Stocks Steady as Economic Concerns Ease

U.S. stocks were little changed as government bond markets showed signs of stabilizing after a recent selloff. The S&P 500 added 0.1%.

'Tentative' Signs of Slowdown in U.S. and U.K., Says OECD

A substantial acceleration in the global economy has become less likely in 2017 as the outlook for the U.S., U.K. and Russia has weakened, says the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Glitches Disrupt Trading in India, Indonesia

Technical problems disrupted early trade on India's largest stock exchange and Indonesia's equities market, highlighting the vulnerability of the global trading system to such technology failures.

German Exports Roar in May to Reach Record High

Germany's export engine roared in May as total exports of goods hit a record high, reflecting a recovery in global demand and alleviating fears over a possible rise in U.S. protectionism.

Oil Prices Fall Amid Rising U.S. Production

Crude oil futures fell as concerns about persistent U.S. oversupply overshadowed a potential production curb from Libya and Nigeria.

Zinc's In The Pink, as Mine Supply Struggles to Meet Demand

Zinc prices have moved sharply higher over the past month, spurred by tight supply amid tougher Chinese environmental regulations, and analysts say the metal could rise further despite signs of a rebound in mine output.

Oil Up? Oil Down? Blame the Algorithms

As oil market moves confound analysts and longtime investors, many are pointing fingers at the rise of automated trading and algorithms, which they say are distorting the market.

Traders Gobble Up Wheat Amid Great Plains Drought

Drought in the Great Plains is decimating a key portion of the U.S. wheat crop, pushing prices to multiyear highs and drawing hedge funds and other speculative investors to a typically lonely corner of financial markets.

Nuclear, Missile Scares Fail to Shake Investors out of South Korea

For world leaders, the accelerating nuclear threat from North Korea is near the top of the worry list. But investors keep pouring money into neighboring South Korea, making its stock, bond and currency markets stellar performers.

Global Economy Week Ahead: China Trade, Yellen Testimony, U.S. Retail Sales

This week, trade data from China and industrial production from the European Union are expected to show strength, while in the U.S., reports on retail sales, consumer prices and industrial production will offer clues on how the world's largest economy is faring.

